Catholic World News
Italian bishops, pro-life advocates decry new end-of-life law
December 26, 2017
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: The law permits Italians to sign living wills refusing nutrition and hydration; it contains no conscientious objection provisions for doctors and other healthcare workers.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!