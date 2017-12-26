Catholic World News

Italian bishops, pro-life advocates decry new end-of-life law

December 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The law permits Italians to sign living wills refusing nutrition and hydration; it contains no conscientious objection provisions for doctors and other healthcare workers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
