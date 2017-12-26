Catholic World News

December 26, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 158 million, which Pope Francis visited less than a month ago, is 89% Muslim, 10% Hindu, and less than 1% Christian.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!