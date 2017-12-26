Catholic World News
Bangladesh’s prime minister holds Christmas gathering for Christian leaders
December 26, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 158 million, which Pope Francis visited less than a month ago, is 89% Muslim, 10% Hindu, and less than 1% Christian.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!