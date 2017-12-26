Catholic World News
Diphtheria spreads in Bangladesh’s refugee camps
December 26, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 650,000 Rohingya refugees have fled from Myanmar to neighboring Bangladesh.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
