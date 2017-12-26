Catholic World News
Cameroon: Catholic, Protestant, and Muslim leaders call for peace and dialogue
December 26, 2017
» Continue to this story on Voice of America
CWN Editor's Note: Tensions have flared over the past year between the African nation’s English-speaking and French-speaking regions.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
