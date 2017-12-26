Catholic World News

Respecting Sunday rest, large UK toy retailer was closed on Christmas Eve

December 26, 2017

» Continue to this story on Daily Mail

CWN Editor's Note: “I have given the concept of one day in seven as a day of rest a lot of thought and I am not making an exception just because it is Christmas Eve,” said Gary Grant, founder of the Entertainer toy store chain. “Keeping the Sabbath holy is one of the Ten Commandments, so I feel I shouldn’t be opening the doors.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.