Macron: France ready to strengthen force in Sahel fighting Islamists

December 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Emmanuel Macron, 40, became France’s president in May. The Sahel (map) is the semi-arid region located between the Sahara Desert and the vegetation of the savanna.

