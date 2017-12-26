Catholic World News

Pope Francis: 12/24 Angelus address on the Annunciation

December 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In his 12/24 Sunday Angelus address (video), the Pope reflected on the Gospel of the day before reciting the Angelus. Afterwards, he prayed for peace, for kidnapping victims, and for storm victims in the Philippines.

