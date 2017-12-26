Catholic World News

US national shrine rector discusses recently dedicated Trinity Dome

December 26, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: “The design is based on the 1953 iconography committee design for the Upper Church,” the rector of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception said in a recent interview. “We made an adjustment to the original design so as to include the 13 saints of the United States as well as saints who have had an association with the Shrine and those saints who are reflective of the peoples who visit.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.