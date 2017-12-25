Catholic World News
The Pope’s Christmas greetings in 7 languages
December 25, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered his greetings to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Christmas Day.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!