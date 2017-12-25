Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Christmas Message Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World)

December 25, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Each Christmas and Easter, the Roman Pontiff delivers a message before imparting a blessing on the city and the world. Click here for a video of the Pope’s 2017 Christmas message, here for his previous Urbi et Orbi messages, here for Pope Benedict XVI’s messages, and here for Pope St. John Paul II’s messages.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.