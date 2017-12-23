Catholic World News

Yemen’s Hadi says no talks until rebels surrender arms

December 23, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (12/23 Italian ed.) devoted front-page coverage to this story. The Yemeni Civil War’s belligerents are the Houthis (who are mainly Shia Muslims), the government (backed by Saudi Arabia and the US), and groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

