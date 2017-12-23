Catholic World News

‘Napalm girl’ discusses conversion to Christianity

December 23, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In a famed 1972 photograph, a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl, suffering from napalm burns, runs down a road. In this article, Kim Phuc Phan Thi discusses her conversion to Christianity. “I still need treatment for the burns on my arms, back and neck,” she writes. “But my heart is healed.”

