‘Napalm girl’ discusses conversion to Christianity
December 23, 2017
» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal
CWN Editor's Note: In a famed 1972 photograph, a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl, suffering from napalm burns, runs down a road. In this article, Kim Phuc Phan Thi discusses her conversion to Christianity. “I still need treatment for the burns on my arms, back and neck,” she writes. “But my heart is healed.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
