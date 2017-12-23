Catholic World News

Papal audiences (12/22)

December 23, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received, in separate audiences, the new Egyptian ambassador (biographical information), new US Ambassador Callista Gingrich (biographical information), Andrea Riccardi (founder of the Sant’Egidio Community), and the recently retired apostolic nuncio to Hungary.

