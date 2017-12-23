Catholic World News
Papal audiences (12/22)
December 23, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received, in separate audiences, the new Egyptian ambassador (biographical information), new US Ambassador Callista Gingrich (biographical information), Andrea Riccardi (founder of the Sant’Egidio Community), and the recently retired apostolic nuncio to Hungary.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
