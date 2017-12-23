Catholic World News

Papal preacher’s 2nd Advent sermon: ‘Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever’ (full text)

December 23, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Father Raniero Cantalamessa, preacher to the papal household since 1980, preached his 2nd Advent sermon on 12/22. The sermon, devoted to the omnipresence of Christ in time, has 3 sections: “Christ and Time,” “Christ: Figure, Event, Sacrament,” and “The Encounter That Changes Life.”

