+Father Piero Gheddo, 89

December 23, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gheddo, a member of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions, helped draft the Second Vatican Council’s decree on missionary activity (Ad Gentes, 1965) and St. John Paul II’s encyclical on the permanent validity of the Church’s missionary mandate (Redemptoris Missio, 1990). The priest founded AsiaNews, emphasized evangelization over social projects, and criticized liberation theology. Excerpts of his memoirs are found here.

