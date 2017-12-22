Catholic World News

Miracle approved, canonization next for Paul VI

December 22, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Congregation for the Causes of Saints has recognized a miracle attributed to the influence of Pope Paul VI, clearing the way for his canonization, according to the official publication of the Diocese of Brescia, Italy.

The miracle—which was reportedly approved by the Congregation earlier this month—involved the healthy birth of a child after the mother’s placenta had ruptured months earlier in the pregnancy. A panel of doctors had already certified that the case had no medical explanation.

Pope Paul VI, a native of Brescia, was beatified in October 2014.

