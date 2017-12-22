Catholic World News

‘There is a climate of greater hope,’ Aleppo bishop says a year after Assad victory

December 22, 2017

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georges Abou Khazen, who ministers to the Syrian city’s Latin-rite Catholics, spoke of peace and optimism a year after the Syrian government defeated rebels, ending a 4-year battle for the city. The prelate said that because of high unemployment, “almost all [Christian] families still depend on our aid.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.