USCCB president on the passing of Cardinal Law
December 22, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ conference introduced the statement with these words: “If you have been abused or know of someone who has been abused, contact the local diocesan victims assistance coordinator and, where you may have knowledge of a crime, local law enforcement. As we reflect on the legacy of Cardinal Law, it will likely bring back painful memories for survivors.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
