India’s interior minister promises nation’s bishops a safe Christmas
December 22, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Recently, priests have been jailed for caroling in Madhya Pradesh state, and Hindu extremists have warned Christian schools in Uttar Pradesh not to celebrate Christmas.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
