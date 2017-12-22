Catholic World News

December 22, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis, preaching on Zephaniah 3:14-18 and Luke 1:39-45, reflected on 3 topics related to joy: forgiveness, walking with the Lord, and not being pessimistic.

