Pope, at weekday Mass, preaches that Christians should be joyful

December 22, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis, preaching on Zephaniah 3:14-18 and Luke 1:39-45, reflected on 3 topics related to joy: forgiveness, walking with the Lord, and not being pessimistic.

