Vatican newspaper editor: Pope is calling Curia to turn its gaze outward

December 22, 2017

In a front-page analysis of Pope Francis’s December 21 address to the Roman Curia (full text, CWN coverage, video), the editor-in-chief of L’Osservatore Romano said that the Pope is returning to the major theme of his remarks to fellow cardinals four days before his election to the papacy.

In 2013, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio said that “the Church is called to come out of herself and to go to the peripheries.” Likewise, said editor Giovanni Maria Vian, the Pope’s December 21 address focused (in the Pope’s words) on the Curia’s “relationship with the nations, with the Particular Churches, with the Oriental Churches, with ecumenical dialogue, with Judaism, with Islam and other religions—in other words, with the outside world.”

Vian also drew a parallel between Cardinal Bergoglio’s critique of “self-referential” spiritual worldliness and the Pope’s renewed criticism of “those who betray the trust put in them and profiteer from the Church’s motherhood.”

