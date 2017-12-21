Catholic World News

Cardinal Maradiaga, top adviser to Pope, embroiled in financial scandal

December 21, 2017

Honduran Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, who chairs the “Council of Cardinals” advising Pope Francis on Vatican reforms, has been accepting enormous financial payments for several years, according to the Italian journal L’Espresso.

Cardinal Maradiaga has received more than $40,000 each month from the University of Tegucigalpa, L’Espresso reports. In addition the cardinal has received year-end bonuses of more than $60,000. The cardinal reportedly invested more than $1 million in London financial concerns.

According to L’Espresso, the financial affairs of the Honduran cardinal came under scrutiny after reports that government auditors in Honduras were looking into the cardinal’s financial affairs. An Argentine prelate, Bishop Jorge Pedro Casaretto, investigated the matter on behalf of the Vatican and submitted a report to Pope Francis last May, the newspaper said. The Pope said that he himself would decide how to handle the matter.

Cardinal Maradiaga, who has been Archbishop of Tegucigalpa since 1993, will reach his 75th birthday on December 29, and be required under Church law to submit his resignation.