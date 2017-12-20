Catholic World News
Christians say no the Christmas event organized by Jakarta’s Islamist governor
December 20, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Jakarta, a city of 10.5 million, is capital of Indonesia.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
