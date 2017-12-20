Catholic World News
Pakistan: mourners bury 11 killed in attack on Methodist church
December 20, 2017
» Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor
CWN Editor's Note: Click here for earlier coverage of the suicide attack.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!