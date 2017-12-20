Catholic World News
Pope holds video discussion with Japanese university students
December 20, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Insider
CWN Editor's Note: The Pope discussed (among other topics) vanity, migration, the environment, and Europe’s demographic winter.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!