Catholic World News

Vatican prefect: God sometimes upsets our plans

December 20, 2017

Msgr. Dario Edoardo Viganò, the Prefect of the Secretariat for Communications, celebrated Mass at the Altar of the Chair in St. Peter’s Basilica on December 19.

Reflecting on the readings of the day (Judges 13 and Luke 1:5-25), the prelate preached that God “opens new horizons, sometimes unpredictable,” and called upon his hearers to be open to God’s “surprise, which sometimes radically changes our plans.”

God “wraps us with his tenderness, forgives us, raises us up from falls, and puts us back on the way,” Msgr. Viganò added.

The prelate concelebrated Mass with 23 priests who work in the Secretariat’s nine divisions. Following the homily, 43 employees recited an oath.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!