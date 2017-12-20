Catholic World News

In Myanmar, Cardinal Bo visits displaced Kachin

December 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Myanmar’s leading prelate is seeking reconciliation between the government and Kachin separatists. A 6-year conflict that has displaced over 100,000.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
