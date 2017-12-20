Catholic World News
Peru: indigenous community names its forests in honor of Pope Francis
December 20, 2017
» Continue to this story on Ministry of the Environment
CWN Editor's Note: The Boca Pariamanu community paid tribute to the Pope’s concern for the environment.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!