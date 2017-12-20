Catholic World News

Beatification process begins for Romano Guardini, Fritz Gerlich

December 20, 2017

At a Mass in Munich on December 16, Cardinal Reinhard Marx officially opened the beatification causes of the Fritz Gerlich (1883-1934) and Msgr. Romano Guardini (1885-1968).

Gerlich, a journalist and historian who was one of Hitler’s most vocal critics, converted from Protestantism to Catholicism in 1931 and was killed at the Dachau concentration camp three years later.

Guardini, a leading 20th-century theologian held in esteem by Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, wrote over a dozen works, including The Spirit of the Liturgy, The Lord, and The End of the Modern World.

