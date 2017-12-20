Catholic World News

Geneva: Catholics, Protestants, and Old Catholics issue joint statement on Reformation

Catholic, Protestant, and Old Catholic leaders in Geneva, Switzerland, have issued a joint statement commemoration the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

(The Old Catholics ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See after they rejected the First Vatican Council’s teaching on the papacy.)

Welcoming ecumenical progress of recent decades, the Christian leaders said that “we serve Christ together in our brothers and sisters who are in need, who come to us as immigrants, who are sick or in prison.”

“If we remain Catholics or Protestants, it is not by closure or division, but by fidelity to a tradition that has brought us,” they added. “We recognize that each tradition has its richness and values and that our traditions enrich each other … Faced with the challenges of the present, we do not want to appear divided, and we recognize that we rely on each other in the accomplishment of our common mission in the service of Christ in Geneva.”