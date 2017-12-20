Catholic World News

German churches warn of increasing oppression of Christians worldwide

December 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The 72-page Ecumenical Report on the Religious Freedom of Christians Worldwide, compiled by Catholic and Lutheran leaders, used conversion to Christianity as a litmus test for religious freedom.

