Fighting in eastern Ukraine at its worst since February
December 20, 2017
» Continue to this story on Reuters
CWN Editor's Note: More than 10,000 people have died since 2014 in a conflict that pits Ukraine against Russian-backed separatists.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
