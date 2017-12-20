Catholic World News

December 20, 2017

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: More than 10,000 people have died since 2014 in a conflict that pits Ukraine against Russian-backed separatists.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!