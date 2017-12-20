Catholic World News

Fighting in eastern Ukraine at its worst since February

December 20, 2017

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: More than 10,000 people have died since 2014 in a conflict that pits Ukraine against Russian-backed separatists.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Advent Workshop
» Visit Our Christmas Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Advent Calendar, William Morris Tapestry-Inspired Design