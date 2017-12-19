Catholic World News

December 19, 2017

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Delia Gallagher, the Vatican correspondent for CNN, provides a background look at the press conferences Pope Francis holds on airplanes during his overseas trips.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!