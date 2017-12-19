Catholic World News
Sterility by choice is a disease, Pope says
December 19, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at morning Mass on December 19, Pope Francis observed that the ancient world saw sterility as a curse and fecundity as a blessing. “Where there is God there is fruitfulness,” he said. The Pope remarked that some countries today “have chosen the path of sterility and suffer from that serious disease that is a demographic winter.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
