Cardinal Nichols congratulates London’s first female Anglican bishop

December 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster, England’s leading Catholic prelate, sent his congratulations to Anglican Bishop Sarah Mullally, who was named Bishop of London. She is the first woman to occupy the 3rd-ranking office in the Church of England.

