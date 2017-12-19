Catholic World News
Jordan’s King Hussein speaks with Pope about Jerusalem
December 19, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on December 19 with Jordan’s King Abdullah II. Their conversation centered on inter-religious dialogue on on the status of Jerusalem—the latter subject made more urgent because of President Trump’s decision to move the US embassy.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
