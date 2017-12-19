Catholic World News

Jordan’s King Hussein speaks with Pope about Jerusalem

December 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on December 19 with Jordan’s King Abdullah II. Their conversation centered on inter-religious dialogue on on the status of Jerusalem—the latter subject made more urgent because of President Trump’s decision to move the US embassy.

