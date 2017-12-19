Catholic World News

Cardinal Wyszynski, Father Peyton advanced toward beatification

December 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has released 12 new decrees, moving 27 candidates closer to beatification or canonization. Notable among them are Father Patrick Peyton, the “Rosary Priest” who coined the slogan: “The family that prays together stays together;“ and Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski, the Polish primate noted for his resistance to the Communist regime. Both were declared “venerable,” and can be beatified with the approval of a miracle due to their intercession.

