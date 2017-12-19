Catholic World News

Why are Chile’s churches under attack?

December 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Radical indigenous Mapuche activists burned down 12 Catholic and 8 Protestant churches in 2015 and 2016. Seven more churches have been burned down this year.

