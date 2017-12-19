US religious leaders sign interfaith letter criticizing gender ideology
December 19, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: “Children especially are harmed when they are told that they can ‘change’ their sex or, further, given hormones that will affect their development and possibly render them infertile as adults,” said the signatories of “Created Male and Female: An Open Letter from Religious Leaders.” Signatories included representatives of the US bishops’ conference, Orthodox bishops, leaders of some Protestant denominations, and an imam.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 9:36 AM ET USA
Give praise when praise is due. It is due this letter.