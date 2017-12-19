Catholic World News

US religious leaders sign interfaith letter criticizing gender ideology

December 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Children especially are harmed when they are told that they can ‘change’ their sex or, further, given hormones that will affect their development and possibly render them infertile as adults,” said the signatories of “Created Male and Female: An Open Letter from Religious Leaders.” Signatories included representatives of the US bishops’ conference, Orthodox bishops, leaders of some Protestant denominations, and an imam.

