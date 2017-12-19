Catholic World News

Vatican prelate exhorts youth to overcome indifference to migrants, work for peace

December 19, 2017

Addressing a peace march in Sardinia, the prelate who coordinates the work of the Roman Curia called upon young people to overcome their fears and the distance imposed by virtual reality, to become involved in the migration issue, and to work for peace.

Archbishop Angelo Becciu, the Substitute of the Secretariat of State since 2011, spoke on December 16 in Ozieri.

Describing migration as one of the great concerns of our time, he urged his audience not to give in to indifference, which he characterized as a “root of social evil.”

The prelate also exhorted his hearers not to fall prey to gossip, consumerism, and “fake news,” but instead to study history and the realities of everyday life and culture. He urged youth not to listen to those who “speak of religious war,” when in truth there is a “religion of war.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!