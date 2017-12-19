Catholic World News
Vietnamese Catholics serving the poor and children at Christmas
December 19, 2017
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: The Communist nation of 95.3 million is 8% Buddhist and 7% Catholic, with 82% professing no religion.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!