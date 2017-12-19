Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper tribute to saints who ministered to migrants

December 19, 2017

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Silvano Tomasi, who served as the Vatican’s representative at UN offices in Geneva until his 2016 retirement, paid tribute to the solidarity and compassion of Saints Frances Xavier Cabrini, John Neumann, and Mary MacKillop and Blesseds Giovanni Battista Scalabrini and Assunta Marchetti (“Il metodo della solidarietà,” p. 6).

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.