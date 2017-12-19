Catholic World News
Jerusalem archbishop lauds Jordan’s king, renews criticism of Trump decision
December 19, 2017
» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem
CWN Editor's Note: Jerusalem’s Christian leaders have decried President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!