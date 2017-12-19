Catholic World News
Papal almoner visits earthquake victims in southern Italy
December 19, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The Ischia earthquake left 2,600 homeless in August.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!