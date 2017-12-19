Catholic World News

Children serenade Pope on 81st birthday; he appeals for released of kidnapped nuns

December 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Six members of the Sisters of the Eucharistic Heart of Christ were abducted a month ago from their convent in Nigeria.

