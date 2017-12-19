Catholic World News

Macron, Merkel lend support to anti-jihadist peacekeepers in Mali

December 19, 2017

» Continue to this story on US News & World Report

CWN Editor's Note: “We need to win the war against terrorism in the Sahel zone, and it’s in full swing,” said the French president. The German chancellor added, “Islamic extremism is propagating. We can’t wait.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.