Macron, Merkel lend support to anti-jihadist peacekeepers in Mali
December 19, 2017
"We need to win the war against terrorism in the Sahel zone, and it's in full swing," said the French president. The German chancellor added, "Islamic extremism is propagating. We can't wait."
