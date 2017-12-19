Catholic World News

Russia: CIA information thwarted ISIS attack on Kazan Cathedral

December 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Kazan Cathedral (website), a Russian Orthodox church located in Saint Petersburg, was consecrated in 1811.

