Catholic World News

December 19, 2017

» Continue to this story on Voice of America

CWN Editor's Note: Kazan Cathedral (website), a Russian Orthodox church located in Saint Petersburg, was consecrated in 1811.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!