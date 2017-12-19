Catholic World News

9 killed in suicide attack on Methodist church in Pakistan

December 19, 2017

» Continue to this story on Dawn

CWN Editor's Note: Dawn is Pakistan’s leading English-language newspaper. Click here for AsiaNews coverage (including an interview with the church’s pastor) and here for coverage of reaction from the Catholic bishops.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.