Libyan army commander: nation is entering ‘dangerous phase’ as UN agreement expires
December 19, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (12/18-12/19 Italian ed.) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this story. Since 2014, Libya has been engulfed in a civil war with 4 principal belligerents, one of which is ISIS. The army rules the majority of the nation.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
