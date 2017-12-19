Catholic World News

Libyan army commander: nation is entering ‘dangerous phase’ as UN agreement expires

December 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (12/18-12/19 Italian ed.) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this story. Since 2014, Libya has been engulfed in a civil war with 4 principal belligerents, one of which is ISIS. The army rules the majority of the nation.

