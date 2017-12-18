Catholic World News

Vatican unveils streamlined news site

December 18, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has launched a ‘beta’ version of a new streamlined internet site, which provides news from the agencies now merged into the Secretariat for Communications. The site offers audio-visual presentations as well as text and informational links.

