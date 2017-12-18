Catholic World News
Vatican unveils streamlined news site
December 18, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has launched a ‘beta’ version of a new streamlined internet site, which provides news from the agencies now merged into the Secretariat for Communications. The site offers audio-visual presentations as well as text and informational links.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
